Team Umizoomi - S4 Ep. 20

Episodes
S4 Ep. 20 - Gizmos Gone Wild!
There's mayhem at the Umi City Mall when a group of little Gizmo robots malfunction and wreak havoc through the shops. Will Team Umizoomi's mighty math powers be able to save the day?
S4 Ep. 19 - Umi Rescue Copter
The Team get a distress call from way out in the ocean. Their friend Danny the Dolphin hurt his tail and can't swim. UmiCar transforms into Umi Rescue Copter and the Team set out to fix his tail.
S4 Ep. 18 - Lost Fairy Tales In The City
Zeppo the Wizard's magic wand accidentally zaps a book of fairy tales and the characters are flung out of their stories and all throughout Umi City! Team Umizoomi is off on a fun-filled mission.
S4 Ep. 17 - Sleeping Umicar
The team must find the ingredients for a wake up potion when Zeppo's sleeping potion makes UmiCar fall asleep.
S4 Ep. 16 - Umi Knights
Milli, Geo and Bot are brave UmiKnights today! Just then, the Princess calls with a problem. Max the Dragon lost his glasses and is flying around bumping into everything in the kingdom!
S4 Ep. 15 - Movie Madness!
It's a night out at the movies. But The TroubleMakers show up and take all the movie snacks! Milli, Geo and Bot chase The TroubleMakers through the cinema and transport into the the movie!
S4 Ep. 14 - Umi Space Heroes! Part 2
When the Troublemakers break the moon apart and it's scatter around space, Team Umizoomi have to find the missing pieces of the moon before they are stopped by the Troublemakers.