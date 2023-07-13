Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S4 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Milli, Geo and Bot are at the Zoo visiting the baby penguins. But the Troublemakers are back! They use their Trouble Ray to release the 50 baby penguins all over Umi City!

23 mins

S4 Ep. 2 - City Of Lost Penguins

23 mins

S4 Ep. 1 - The Boy With The Dragon Skateboard

Milli, Geo and Bot are at the Skate Park with their friend Logan, who is showing them his skate tricks. Until, the TroubleMakers use their trouble ray to break the skateboard into pieces!

Season 4