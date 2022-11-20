Team Umizoomi - S4 Ep. 17

Episodes
S4 Ep. 17 - Sleeping Umicar
The team must find the ingredients for a wake up potion when Zeppo's sleeping potion makes UmiCar fall asleep.
S4 Ep. 16 - Umi Knights
Milli, Geo and Bot are brave UmiKnights today! Just then, the Princess calls with a problem. Max the Dragon lost his glasses and is flying around bumping into everything in the kingdom!
S4 Ep. 15 - Movie Madness!
It's a night out at the movies. But The TroubleMakers show up and take all the movie snacks! Milli, Geo and Bot chase The TroubleMakers through the cinema and transport into the the movie!
S4 Ep. 14 - Umi Space Heroes! Part 2
When the Troublemakers break the moon apart and it's scatter around space, Team Umizoomi have to find the missing pieces of the moon before they are stopped by the Troublemakers.
S4 Ep. 13 - Umi Space Heroes! Part 1
When the Troublemakers break the moon apart and it's scatter around space, Team Umizoomi have to find the missing pieces of the moon before they are stopped by the Troublemakers.
S4 Ep. 12 - Umi Grand Prix!
Team Umizoomi and UmiCar are competing in the Umi Grand Prix alongside their best friend, Shark Car! The race becomes a villainous event when Team Umizoomi's past rivals turn out as fierce contenders.
S4 Ep. 11 - Umi Ninjas
The Team win the coveted Ninja Trophy, but Squiddy the Squid swipes the trophy for himself! Milli, Geo and Bot break out their super ninja skills to track down Squiddy and get their trophy back!