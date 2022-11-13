Team Umizoomi - S4 Ep. 12

Episodes
S4 Ep. 13 - Umi Space Heroes! Part 1
When the Troublemakers break the moon apart and it's scatter around space, Team Umizoomi have to find the missing pieces of the moon before they are stopped by the Troublemakers.
S4 Ep. 12 - Umi Grand Prix!
Team Umizoomi and UmiCar are competing in the Umi Grand Prix alongside their best friend, Shark Car! The race becomes a villainous event when Team Umizoomi's past rivals turn out as fierce contenders.
S4 Ep. 11 - Umi Ninjas
The Team win the coveted Ninja Trophy, but Squiddy the Squid swipes the trophy for himself! Milli, Geo and Bot break out their super ninja skills to track down Squiddy and get their trophy back!
S4 Ep. 10 - Meatball Madness
The Team are visiting Chef Mario's new restaurant, where everybody loves his spaghetti and meatballs. But the TroubleMakers arrive on the scene and start to stir up some trouble.
S4 Ep. 9 - Stolen Lunches
Milli, Geo and Bot are visiting their friend at school when the TroubleMakers show up and swipe all the kid's lunchboxes! The chase is on to get them back before lunchtime!
S4 Ep. 8 - Robo Tools
The Team's friend, Travis and his mum are on their way to his soccer game when their car gets a flat tire. It's up to Team Umizoomi to get to Travis' tire fixed in time for his game.
S4 Ep. 7 - Little Panda Joe
A baby panda named Little Joe is missing from the Panda House! Milli, Geo and Bot set out to find him and take him back home to his mom and dad.