Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 9

The Team’s friend Owen is really excited: he’s about to get a haircut! But when Owen’s money blows away, the Team sets out on a high-stakes adventure to get it back.

Episodes
23 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - The Great Shape Race

UmiCar and DumpTruck are in a race to the top of Shape Mountain to see who will win the big prize... a magic Dodecahedron! But the Team needs to keep an eye on DumpTruck – he’ll stop at nothing to win

23 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Haircut Hijinx

The Team’s friend Owen is really excited: he’s about to get a haircut! But when Owen’s money blows away, the Team sets out on a high-stakes adventure to get it back.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - The Umi Sports Games

Team Umizoomi is playing in the biggest sports event - The Umi Games! But there’s a catch: to win the Super Sports Trophy, Milli, Geo and Bot will have to defeat the robotic athletes in each event.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Shooting Star

Shooting Star is the tiniest horse at the ranch. More than anything he wants to be BIG like the other horses. Team Umizoomi takes Shooting Star on a mission to make Shooting Star grow.

26 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Team Umizoomi Vs. The Shape Bandit Part 2

There’s a Shape Bandit on the loose and he’s taking shapes from all over Umi City! But when he takes Geo’s Shape Belt, he crosses the line! It’s up to Team Umizoomi to save Umi City!

22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Team Umizoomi Vs. The Shape Bandit Part 1

There’s a Shape Bandit on the loose and he’s taking shapes from all over Umi City! But when he takes Geo’s Shape Belt, he crosses the line! It’s up to Team Umizoomi to save Umi City!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Rainy Day Rescue

When the rainwater washes a nest of baby birds out of their tree, Team Umizoomi must splash their way through streets, parks, and puddles to rescue them!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Job Well Done!

Team Umizoomi’s friend David is saving his allowance to buy a Red Racing Bike. Milli, Geo and Bot take on different jobs around the city to help David earn enough Umidollars to buy the bike!

Season 3