Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 7

S3 Ep. 7 - Shooting Star

Shooting Star is the tiniest horse at the ranch. More than anything he wants to be BIG like the other horses. Team Umizoomi takes Shooting Star on a mission to make Shooting Star grow.

S3 Ep. 6 - Team Umizoomi Vs. The Shape Bandit Part 2

There's a Shape Bandit on the loose and he's taking shapes from all over Umi City! But when he takes Geo's Shape Belt, he crosses the line! It's up to Team Umizoomi to save Umi City!

S3 Ep. 5 - Team Umizoomi Vs. The Shape Bandit Part 1

There's a Shape Bandit on the loose and he's taking shapes from all over Umi City! But when he takes Geo's Shape Belt, he crosses the line! It's up to Team Umizoomi to save Umi City!

S3 Ep. 4 - Rainy Day Rescue

When the rainwater washes a nest of baby birds out of their tree, Team Umizoomi must splash their way through streets, parks, and puddles to rescue them!

S3 Ep. 3 - Job Well Done!

Team Umizoomi's friend David is saving his allowance to buy a Red Racing Bike. Milli, Geo and Bot take on different jobs around the city to help David earn enough Umidollars to buy the bike!

S3 Ep. 2 - Stompasaurus

The Team's friend Wyatt is getting a new Stompasaurus toy delivered! But when the delivery truck drives down a bumpy road, the toy's pieces go flying! It's up to Team Umizoomi to retrieve the toys.

S3 Ep. 1 - Cuckoo Bears

The Team can't wait to meet the Cuckoo Bears, the band that lives inside the UmiCity Cuckoo Clock! But when the Cuckoo Bears lose the gears. It's up to the Team to fix them before the clock strikes 12

Season 3