Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 2

Episodes
S3 Ep. 4 - Rainy Day Rescue
When the rainwater washes a nest of baby birds out of their tree, Team Umizoomi must splash their way through streets, parks, and puddles to rescue them!
S3 Ep. 3 - Job Well Done!
Team Umizoomi's friend David is saving his allowance to buy a Red Racing Bike. Milli, Geo and Bot take on different jobs around the city to help David earn enough Umidollars to buy the bike!
S3 Ep. 2 - Stompasaurus
The Team's friend Wyatt is getting a new Stompasaurus toy delivered! But when the delivery truck drives down a bumpy road, the toy's pieces go flying! It's up to Team Umizoomi to retrieve the toys.