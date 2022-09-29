Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 2

Episodes
Advertisement
S3 Ep. 2 - Stompasaurus
The Team's friend Wyatt is getting a new Stompasaurus toy delivered! But when the delivery truck drives down a bumpy road, the toy's pieces go flying! It's up to Team Umizoomi to retrieve the toys.
The Team's friend Wyatt is getting a new Stompasaurus toy delivered! But when the delivery truck drives down a bumpy road, the toy's pieces go flying! It's up to Team Umizoomi to retrieve the toys.
The Team's friend Wyatt is getting a new Stompasaurus toy delivered! But when the delivery truck drives down a bumpy road, the toy's pieces go flying! It's up to Team Umizoomi to retrieve the toys.