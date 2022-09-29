Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 2
The Team's friend Wyatt is getting a new Stompasaurus toy delivered! But when the delivery truck drives down a bumpy road, the toy's pieces go flying! It's up to Team Umizoomi to retrieve the toys.

Episodes
S3 Ep. 2 - Stompasaurus

S3 Ep. 1 - Cuckoo Bears

The Team can't wait to meet the Cuckoo Bears, the band that lives inside the UmiCity Cuckoo Clock! But when the Cuckoo Bears lose the gears. It's up to the Team to fix them before the clock strikes 12

Season 3