Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 19

When the Team’s friend Mike falls off his scooter and scrapes his knee, it’s Dr. Bot to the rescue! The Team sets off to the playground to deliver a bandage to Mike.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Doctor Bot

23 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - The Umi City Treasure Hunt

Milli, Geo and Bot are going on a pirate’s treasure hunt! The Team takes Umi Pirate Ship and follows the treasure map to fun locations, searching for three special keys to open the great math treasure

23 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - The Kitty Rescue

The Team’s friend Jonathan’s kitten is stuck inside a well! Team Umizoomi navigates their way down a river, across a farm and over a mountain to get to Jonathan’s house and rescue that kitty.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Lost And Found Toys

The Team discovers a lost and found box with three toys inside. It's up to Team Umizoomi to return all the toys to their rightful owners

23 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - A Sledding Snow Day

The Team’s friend Sanjay is desperate to go sledding, but there’s a problem: he doesn’t have a sled! Milli, Geo and Bot must embark on a snowy journey through Umi City to bring a super-sled to Sanjay.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - Doormouse In Space

When DoorMouse accidentally gets launched into outer space, it’s up to Team Umizoomi to save him

23 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Let's Play Math Dragons!

The Team plays a video game called Math Dragons. And to win, the Umiz have to journey through three exciting levels and collect all the baby dragon eggs.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - Presto's Magic House

When Presto the Magician accidentally puts his wand in the washing machine, magic bubbles fill the laundry room, and Presto gets trapped inside of one. It’s up to the Team Umizoomi to rescue Presto’s!

Season 3