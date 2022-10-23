Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 19 - Doctor Bot
When the Team's friend Mike falls off his scooter and scrapes his knee, it's Dr. Bot to the rescue! The Team sets off to the playground to deliver a bandage to Mike.
S3 Ep. 18 - The Umi City Treasure Hunt
Milli, Geo and Bot are going on a pirate's treasure hunt! The Team takes Umi Pirate Ship and follows the treasure map to fun locations, searching for three special keys to open the great math treasure
S3 Ep. 17 - The Kitty Rescue
The Team's friend Jonathan's kitten is stuck inside a well! Team Umizoomi navigates their way down a river, across a farm and over a mountain to get to Jonathan's house and rescue that kitty.
S3 Ep. 16 - Lost And Found Toys
The Team discovers a lost and found box with three toys inside. It's up to Team Umizoomi to return all the toys to their rightful owners
S3 Ep. 15 - A Sledding Snow Day
The Team's friend Sanjay is desperate to go sledding, but there's a problem: he doesn't have a sled! Milli, Geo and Bot must embark on a snowy journey through Umi City to bring a super-sled to Sanjay.
S3 Ep. 14 - Doormouse In Space
When DoorMouse accidentally gets launched into outer space, it's up to Team Umizoomi to save him
S3 Ep. 13 - Let's Play Math Dragons!
The Team plays a video game called Math Dragons. And to win, the Umiz have to journey through three exciting levels and collect all the baby dragon eggs.