Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 17

S3 Ep. 17 - The Kitty Rescue
The Team’s friend Jonathan’s kitten is stuck inside a well! Team Umizoomi navigates their way down a river, across a farm and over a mountain to get to Jonathan’s house and rescue that kitty.
S3 Ep. 16 - Lost And Found Toys
The Team discovers a lost and found box with three toys inside. It's up to Team Umizoomi to return all the toys to their rightful owners
S3 Ep. 15 - A Sledding Snow Day
The Team’s friend Sanjay is desperate to go sledding, but there’s a problem: he doesn’t have a sled! Milli, Geo and Bot must embark on a snowy journey through Umi City to bring a super-sled to Sanjay.
S3 Ep. 14 - Doormouse In Space
When DoorMouse accidentally gets launched into outer space, it’s up to Team Umizoomi to save him
S3 Ep. 13 - Let's Play Math Dragons!
The Team plays a video game called Math Dragons. And to win, the Umiz have to journey through three exciting levels and collect all the baby dragon eggs.
S3 Ep. 12 - Presto's Magic House
When Presto the Magician accidentally puts his wand in the washing machine, magic bubbles fill the laundry room, and Presto gets trapped inside of one. It’s up to the Team Umizoomi to rescue Presto’s!
S3 Ep. 11 - Boardwalk Games!
The Team’s friend Ryan wants to win a toy helicopter at the Boardwalk Carnival. But it costs 27 tickets! Milli, Geo and Bot play carnival games to earn tickets and help Ryan win the special prize.