Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 13

Episodes
S3 Ep. 13 - Let's Play Math Dragons!
The Team plays a video game called Math Dragons. And to win, the Umiz have to journey through three exciting levels and collect all the baby dragon eggs.
S3 Ep. 12 - Presto's Magic House
When Presto the Magician accidentally puts his wand in the washing machine, magic bubbles fill the laundry room, and Presto gets trapped inside of one. It’s up to the Team Umizoomi to rescue Presto’s!
S3 Ep. 11 - Boardwalk Games!
The Team’s friend Ryan wants to win a toy helicopter at the Boardwalk Carnival. But it costs 27 tickets! Milli, Geo and Bot play carnival games to earn tickets and help Ryan win the special prize.
S3 Ep. 10 - The Great Shape Race
UmiCar and DumpTruck are in a race to the top of Shape Mountain to see who will win the big prize... a magic Dodecahedron! But the Team needs to keep an eye on DumpTruck – he’ll stop at nothing to win
S3 Ep. 9 - Haircut Hijinx
The Team’s friend Owen is really excited: he’s about to get a haircut! But when Owen’s money blows away, the Team sets out on a high-stakes adventure to get it back.
S3 Ep. 8 - The Umi Sports Games
Team Umizoomi is playing in the biggest sports event - The Umi Games! But there’s a catch: to win the Super Sports Trophy, Milli, Geo and Bot will have to defeat the robotic athletes in each event.
S3 Ep. 7 - Shooting Star
Shooting Star is the tiniest horse at the ranch. More than anything he wants to be BIG like the other horses. Team Umizoomi takes Shooting Star on a mission to make Shooting Star grow.