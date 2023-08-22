Team Umizoomi - S3 Ep. 10

Episodes
S3 Ep. 10 - The Great Shape Race
UmiCar and DumpTruck are in a race to the top of Shape Mountain to see who will win the big prize... a magic Dodecahedron! But the Team needs to keep an eye on DumpTruck – he’ll stop at nothing to win
S3 Ep. 9 - Haircut Hijinx
The Team’s friend Owen is really excited: he’s about to get a haircut! But when Owen’s money blows away, the Team sets out on a high-stakes adventure to get it back.
S3 Ep. 8 - The Umi Sports Games
Team Umizoomi is playing in the biggest sports event - The Umi Games! But there’s a catch: to win the Super Sports Trophy, Milli, Geo and Bot will have to defeat the robotic athletes in each event.
S3 Ep. 7 - Shooting Star
Shooting Star is the tiniest horse at the ranch. More than anything he wants to be BIG like the other horses. Team Umizoomi takes Shooting Star on a mission to make Shooting Star grow.
S3 Ep. 6 - Team Umizoomi Vs. The Shape Bandit Part 2
There’s a Shape Bandit on the loose and he’s taking shapes from all over Umi City! But when he takes Geo’s Shape Belt, he crosses the line! It’s up to Team Umizoomi to save Umi City!
S3 Ep. 5 - Team Umizoomi Vs. The Shape Bandit Part 1
S3 Ep. 4 - Rainy Day Rescue
When the rainwater washes a nest of baby birds out of their tree, Team Umizoomi must splash their way through streets, parks, and puddles to rescue them!