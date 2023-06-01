Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 8
G | Kids

When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!

Episodes
ArticlesHomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Counting Comet

When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Super Soap!

The team's friend Silly Bear has gotten himself covered in glue and everything he touches is sticking to him! Team Umizoomi must help Silly Bear out of this sticky situation.

Season 2