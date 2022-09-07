Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 6

Episodes
S2 Ep. 7 - Super Soap!
The team's friend Silly Bear has gotten himself covered in glue and everything he touches is sticking to him! Team Umizoomi must help Silly Bear out of this sticky situation.
S2 Ep. 6 - Day At The Museum
Join Team Umizoomi on an exicting search through the many exhibits at the museum to try to find their friend Ellen's missing star tokens!
S2 Ep. 5 - Purple Monkey Mission
There's a purple monkey coming to the Umi City Zoo! But when Purple Monkey accidentally ends up in the wrong zoo exhibit. Team Umizoomi needs to help him find his right home!
S2 Ep. 4 - The Great Umicar Rescue
When UmiCar gets stranded on an iceberg, the team has to hurry to save him before the ice melts. Geo uses his shape power to make a train, dog sled and speedboat so that they reach UmiCar in time!
S2 Ep. 3 - The Ghost Family Costume Party
It's Halloween and Team Umizoomi must help Little Ghost solve four mysterious riddles to reach the ultimate costume party!
S2 Ep. 2 - Chicks In The City
Team Umizoomi visit their friend Colin, where six chicks have just hatched! But when the baby chicks mistakenly venture out into the city, it's up to Team Umizoomi to bring them back safely.