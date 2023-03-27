Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 4

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - The Great Umicar Rescue
When UmiCar gets stranded on an iceberg, the team has to hurry to save him before the ice melts. Geo uses his shape power to make a train, dog sled and speedboat so that they reach UmiCar in time!
S2 Ep. 3 - The Ghost Family Costume Party
It's Halloween and Team Umizoomi must help Little Ghost solve four mysterious riddles to reach the ultimate costume party!
S2 Ep. 2 - Chicks In The City
Team Umizoomi visit their friend Colin, where six chicks have just hatched! But when the baby chicks mistakenly venture out into the city, it&apos;s up to Team Umizoomi to bring them back safely.