Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 20

Oh no! The Incredible Presto gets himself trapped in a giant watermelon! It's up to Milli, Geo and Bot to use Presto's magic wand to save him in time for his magic show!

S2 Ep. 20 - The Incredible Presto

S2 Ep. 19 - Buster The Lost Dog

When a game of fetch goes awry, Anna's dog Buster finds himself stuck in a bucket at the top of a construction site and only Team Umizoomi can save him!

S2 Ep. 18 - Umi Toy Store

Team Umizoomi's friend Colin is so excited to buy a new toy! But when Colin's Umicents go missing, the team must journey through all the toys and games at the toy store to track them down.

S2 Ep. 17 - The King Of Numbers - Part 2

Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king?

S2 Ep. 16 - The King Of Numbers - Part 1

Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king?

S2 Ep. 15 - Shark Car

The team's friend Jose loses his favourite toy at the beach. It's a shark with wheels - Shark Car! Jose is about to leave on a ferryboat with his family so Team Umizoomi have to drive it!

S2 Ep. 13 - Umi Egg Hunt

The most special egg at the Umi City Egg Hunt has fallen down a rabbit hole! The team chases after it and finds themselves in an underground rabbit city!

S2 Ep. 12 - Ellee The Elephant

Ellee the Elephant is making her debut at the circus today! But when Ellee gets lost, Team Umizoomi must guide her through the hustle and bustle of Umi City to reach the big top in time.

Season 2