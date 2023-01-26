Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 2 - Chicks In The City
Team Umizoomi visit their friend Colin, where six chicks have just hatched! But when the baby chicks mistakenly venture out into the city, it's up to Team Umizoomi to bring them back safely.
S2 Ep. 1 - Race Around Umi City
UmiCar enters a race around the city to try to win the grand prize - a big bunch of balloons - for his friend Sam. But UmiCar will have to out-race Dump Truck, who'll stop at nothing to win!
S2 Ep. 20 - The Incredible Presto
Oh no! The Incredible Presto gets himself trapped in a giant watermelon! It's up to Milli, Geo and Bot to use Presto's magic wand to save him in time for his magic show!
S2 Ep. 19 - Buster The Lost Dog
When a game of fetch goes awry, Anna's dog Buster finds himself stuck in a bucket at the top of a construction site and only Team Umizoomi can save him!
S2 Ep. 18 - Umi Toy Store
Team Umizoomi's friend Colin is so excited to buy a new toy! But when Colin's Umicents go missing, the team must journey through all the toys and games at the toy store to track them down.
S2 Ep. 17 - The King Of Numbers - Part 2
Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king?
S2 Ep. 16 - The King Of Numbers - Part 1
