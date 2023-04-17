Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - The Incredible Presto
Oh no! The Incredible Presto gets himself trapped in a giant watermelon! It's up to Milli, Geo and Bot to use Presto's magic wand to save him in time for his magic show!
S2 Ep. 19 - Buster The Lost Dog
When a game of fetch goes awry, Anna's dog Buster finds himself stuck in a bucket at the top of a construction site and only Team Umizoomi can save him!
S2 Ep. 18 - Umi Toy Store
Team Umizoomi's friend Colin is so excited to buy a new toy! But when Colin's Umicents go missing, the team must journey through all the toys and games at the toy store to track them down.
S2 Ep. 17 - The King Of Numbers - Part 2
Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king?
S2 Ep. 16 - The King Of Numbers - Part 1
Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king?
S2 Ep. 15 - Shark Car
The team's friend Jose loses his favourite toy at the beach. It's a shark with wheels - Shark Car! Jose is about to leave on a ferryboat with his family so Team Umizoomi have to drive it!
S2 Ep. 14 - The Legend Of The Blue Mermaid
Team Umizoomi is on a quest to save the Blue Mermaid! Captured long ago by Squiddy the Squid, the Blue Mermaid leaves a trail of blue scales that leads the team right to her sand castle.