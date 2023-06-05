Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 15

Episodes
S2 Ep. 16 - The King Of Numbers - Part 1
Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king"
S2 Ep. 15 - Shark Car
The team's friend Jose loses his favourite toy at the beach. It's a shark with wheels - Shark Car! Jose is about to leave on a ferryboat with his family so Team Umizoomi have to drive it!
S2 Ep. 14 - The Legend Of The Blue Mermaid
Team Umizoomi is on a quest to save the Blue Mermaid! Captured long ago by Squiddy the Squid, the Blue Mermaid leaves a trail of blue scales that leads the team right to her sand castle.
S2 Ep. 13 - Umi Egg Hunt
The most special egg at the Umi City Egg Hunt has fallen down a rabbit hole! The team chases after it and finds themselves in an underground rabbit city!
S2 Ep. 12 - Ellee The Elephant
Ellee the Elephant is making her debut at the circus today! But when Ellee gets lost, Team Umizoomi must guide her through the hustle and bustle of Umi City to reach the big top in time.
S2 Ep. 11 - Umi Fire Truck
There's an emergency in Umi City! A little girl is up in a tree house and she's too scared to climb down. Team Umizoomi firefighters to the rescue!
S2 Ep. 10 - Milli Saves The Day
It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!