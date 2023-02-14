Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 15
G | Kids

22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Shark Car

The team's friend Jose loses his favourite toy at the beach. It's a shark with wheels - Shark Car! Jose is about to leave on a ferryboat with his family so Team Umizoomi have to drive it!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Umi Egg Hunt

The most special egg at the Umi City Egg Hunt has fallen down a rabbit hole! The team chases after it and finds themselves in an underground rabbit city!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Ellee The Elephant

Ellee the Elephant is making her debut at the circus today! But when Ellee gets lost, Team Umizoomi must guide her through the hustle and bustle of Umi City to reach the big top in time.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Umi Fire Truck

There's an emergency in Umi City! A little girl is up in a tree house and she's too scared to climb down. Team Umizoomi firefighters to the rescue!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Milli Saves The Day

It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Crazy Skates

Bot accidentally puts on a pair of crazy skates and starts rolling out-of-control all across Umi City! Yonk-a-donks! Can Milli and Geo rescue their runaway robot pal?

23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Counting Comet

When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Super Soap!

The team's friend Silly Bear has gotten himself covered in glue and everything he touches is sticking to him! Team Umizoomi must help Silly Bear out of this sticky situation.

Season 2