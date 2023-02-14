Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 15

Episodes
S2 Ep. 15 - Shark Car
The team's friend Jose loses his favourite toy at the beach. It's a shark with wheels - Shark Car! Jose is about to leave on a ferryboat with his family so Team Umizoomi have to drive it!
S2 Ep. 13 - Umi Egg Hunt
The most special egg at the Umi City Egg Hunt has fallen down a rabbit hole! The team chases after it and finds themselves in an underground rabbit city!
S2 Ep. 12 - Ellee The Elephant
Ellee the Elephant is making her debut at the circus today! But when Ellee gets lost, Team Umizoomi must guide her through the hustle and bustle of Umi City to reach the big top in time.
S2 Ep. 11 - Umi Fire Truck
There's an emergency in Umi City! A little girl is up in a tree house and she's too scared to climb down. Team Umizoomi firefighters to the rescue!
S2 Ep. 10 - Milli Saves The Day
It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!
S2 Ep. 9 - Crazy Skates
Bot accidentally puts on a pair of crazy skates and starts rolling out-of-control all across Umi City! Yonk-a-donks! Can Milli and Geo rescue their runaway robot pal?
S2 Ep. 8 - Counting Comet
When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!