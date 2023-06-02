Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 10
G | Kids

It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Milli Saves The Day

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Crazy Skates

Bot accidentally puts on a pair of crazy skates and starts rolling out-of-control all across Umi City! Yonk-a-donks! Can Milli and Geo rescue their runaway robot pal"

23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Counting Comet

When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Super Soap!

The team's friend Silly Bear has gotten himself covered in glue and everything he touches is sticking to him! Team Umizoomi must help Silly Bear out of this sticky situation.

Season 2