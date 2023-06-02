Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 10

Episodes
S2 Ep. 10 - Milli Saves The Day
It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!
S2 Ep. 9 - Crazy Skates
Bot accidentally puts on a pair of crazy skates and starts rolling out-of-control all across Umi City! Yonk-a-donks! Can Milli and Geo rescue their runaway robot pal"
S2 Ep. 8 - Counting Comet
When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!