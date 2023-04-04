Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 10
G | Kids

It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!

Episodes
image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Milli Saves The Day

It's a sticky situation when Geo and Bot get stuck in globs of honey and Silly Bear scoops them up by mistake! It's up to Milli to trek across the forest to help her friends!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Crazy Skates

Bot accidentally puts on a pair of crazy skates and starts rolling out-of-control all across Umi City! Yonk-a-donks! Can Milli and Geo rescue their runaway robot pal?

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Counting Comet

When a friendly comet crashes to Earth, the only thing that can bring the comet home is the Umi City rocket ship. Team Umizoomi must help their new comet friend reach the launch pad!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Super Soap!

The team's friend Silly Bear has gotten himself covered in glue and everything he touches is sticking to him! Team Umizoomi must help Silly Bear out of this sticky situation.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Day At The Museum

Join Team Umizoomi on an exicting search through the many exhibits at the museum to try to find their friend Ellen's missing star tokens!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Purple Monkey Mission

There's a purple monkey coming to the Umi City Zoo! But when Purple Monkey accidentally ends up in the wrong zoo exhibit. Team Umizoomi needs to help him find his right home!

image-placeholder
22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - The Great Umicar Rescue

When UmiCar gets stranded on an iceberg, the team has to hurry to save him before the ice melts. Geo uses his shape power to make a train, dog sled and speedboat so that they reach UmiCar in time!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - The Ghost Family Costume Party

It's Halloween and Team Umizoomi must help Little Ghost solve four mysterious riddles to reach the ultimate costume party!

Season 2