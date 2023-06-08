Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S2 Ep. 1
G | Kids

UmiCar enters a race around the city to try to win the grand prize - a big bunch of balloons - for his friend Sam. But UmiCar will have to out-race Dump Truck, who'll stop at nothing to win!

Episodes
23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Chicks In The City

Team Umizoomi visit their friend Colin, where six chicks have just hatched! But when the baby chicks mistakenly venture out into the city, it's up to Team Umizoomi to bring them back safely.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Race Around Umi City

23 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - The Incredible Presto

Oh no! The Incredible Presto gets himself trapped in a giant watermelon! It's up to Milli, Geo and Bot to use Presto's magic wand to save him in time for his magic show!

22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - Buster The Lost Dog

When a game of fetch goes awry, Anna's dog Buster finds himself stuck in a bucket at the top of a construction site and only Team Umizoomi can save him!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Umi Toy Store

Team Umizoomi's friend Colin is so excited to buy a new toy! But when Colin's Umicents go missing, the team must journey through all the toys and games at the toy store to track them down.

24 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - The King Of Numbers - Part 2

Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king"

23 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - The King Of Numbers - Part 1

Team Umizoomi visits the King of Numbers in his magical Number Kingdom. But Zilch, an anti-maths wizard, locks the king in his tower, all the numbers start to disappear! Can the team save the king"

22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Shark Car

The team's friend Jose loses his favourite toy at the beach. It's a shark with wheels - Shark Car! Jose is about to leave on a ferryboat with his family so Team Umizoomi have to drive it!

Season 2