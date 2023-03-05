Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 8

Team Umizoomi

There's only one thing that scares the dinosaurs at the dinosaur museum - the sound of thunder! So when a big storm frightens them away, it's up to Team Umizoomi to find them.

S1 Ep. 9 - The Rolling Toy Parade

Just as the Rolling Toy Parade is about to begin, Nick's lion toy tumbles down a hill! Team Umizoomi must use Mighty Math Powers to find the scattered pieces and fix the toy in time for the parade.

S1 Ep. 7 - The Milk Out

UmiCity is out of milk! The farmer is sick in bed and can't get any milk to the kids in the city. Team Umizoomi step up and become farmers for the day and make sure milk gets delivered.

S1 Ep. 6 - Subway Heroes

It's Daniel's birthday party but he has a big problem! The party is about to start but his Dad is stuck on a broken subway train with the cake! Daniel calls on Team Umizoomi for help.

S1 Ep. 5 - Super Trip To The Supermarket

It's snack time and Samantha's baby brother doesn’t have his favorite snack! Team Umizoomi explores the supermarket to track down the missing snack foods ingredients.

S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic

Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!

S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival

Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.

S1 Ep. 2 - The Aquarium Fix-IT

Michael is at the Umi City Aquarium and there's a big problem! There's a crack in the seahorse tank and the seahorses are in danger! Team Umizoomi must rush over to the aquarium to help save the them.

