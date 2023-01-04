Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - Subway Heroes
It's Daniel's birthday party but he has a big problem! The party is about to start but his Dad is stuck on a broken subway train with the cake! Daniel calls on Team Umizoomi for help.
S1 Ep. 5 - Super Trip To The Supermarket
It's snack time and Samantha's baby brother doesn't have his favorite snack! Team Umizoomi explores the supermarket to track down the missing snack foods ingredients.
S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic
Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!