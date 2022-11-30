Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 5
G | Kids

23 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Super Trip To The Supermarket

It's snack time and Samantha's baby brother doesn't have his favorite snack! Team Umizoomi explores the supermarket to track down the missing snack foods ingredients.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic

Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!

23 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival

Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - The Aquarium Fix-IT

Michael is at the Umi City Aquarium and there's a big problem! There's a crack in the seahorse tank and the seahorses are in danger! Team Umizoomi must rush over to the aquarium to help save the them.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - The Kite Festival

Jeannie can't wait to fly her kite at the big Umi City Festival. When a gust of wind blows the kite into pieces throughout Umi City, she needs Team Umizoomi's help to find the missing pieces.

Season 1