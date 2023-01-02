Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 4
G | Kids

Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!

S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic

S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival

Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.

S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers

It's Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It's Santa Claus! Santa's Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa's Workshop and fast!

S1 Ep. 19 - The Big Boat Race

Today is the Umi City Toy Boat Race but just as the race begins, Sonya's boat sails out of control and falls apart! She calls on Team Umizoomi to rescue the boat and help it win the race!

Season 1