Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 4

Episodes
S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic
Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!
S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival
Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.
S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers
It's Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It's Santa Claus! Santa's Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa's Workshop and fast!