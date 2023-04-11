Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.

S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic

Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!

S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival

S1 Ep. 2 - The Aquarium Fix-IT

Michael is at the Umi City Aquarium and there's a big problem! There's a crack in the seahorse tank & the seahorses are in danger! Team Umizoomi must rush over to the aquarium to help save the them.

S1 Ep. 1 - The Kite Festival

Jeannie can't wait to fly her kite at the big Umi City Festival. When a gust of wind blows the kite into pieces throughout Umi City, she needs Team Umizoomi's help to find the missing pieces.

Season 1