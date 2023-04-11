Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
Advertisement
S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic
Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!
S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival
Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.
S1 Ep. 2 - The Aquarium Fix-IT
Michael is at the Umi City Aquarium and there's a big problem! There's a crack in the seahorse tank & the seahorses are in danger! Team Umizoomi must rush over to the aquarium to help save the them.