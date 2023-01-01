Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival
Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.
S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers
It's Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It's Santa Claus! Santa's Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa's Workshop and fast!
S1 Ep. 19 - The Big Boat Race
Today is the Umi City Toy Boat Race but just as the race begins, Sonya's boat sails out of control and falls apart! She calls on Team Umizoomi to rescue the boat and help it win the race!