Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Carnival

Jake calls on Team Umizoomi to find his stuff animal, bunny, which was left on one of the rides at the Carnival.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers

It's Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It's Santa Claus! Santa's Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa's Workshop and fast!

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - The Big Boat Race

Today is the Umi City Toy Boat Race but just as the race begins, Sonya's boat sails out of control and falls apart! She calls on Team Umizoomi to rescue the boat and help it win the race!

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Favorite Things Show

Milli visits her friend Emily's class for Favourite Things Day! Emily can't wait to show the shells she found at the beach, but when she opens her treasure box, they're gone!

Season 1