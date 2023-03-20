Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers
It&apos;s Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It&apos;s Santa Claus! Santa&apos;s Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa&apos;s Workshop and fast!
S1 Ep. 19 - The Big Boat Race
Today is the Umi City Toy Boat Race but just as the race begins, Sonya&apos;s boat sails out of control and falls apart! She calls on Team Umizoomi to rescue the boat and help it win the race!
S1 Ep. 18 - Favorite Things Show
Milli visits her friend Emily&apos;s class for Favourite Things Day! Emily can&apos;t wait to show the shells she found at the beach, but when she opens her treasure box, they&apos;re gone!
S1 Ep. 17 - To The Library
Olivia is sleeping over at her Grandpa's house but she forgot her favourite bedtime story. Luckily, Team Umizoomi knows a place where you can get any book you need - The Library!
S1 Ep. 16 - Playground Heroes
A storm has left the playground's sandbox, swings, slide and bouncy bridge in disarray! Until everything gets fixed, the park will remain closed! It's a big job, but no job is too big for Team Umizoomi!
S1 Ep. 15 - The Elephant Sprinkler
Kayla's fun at the water playground comes to an abrupt end when the elephant water sprinkler stops working! To help Kayla, Team Umizoomi needs to know how water gets to Umi City.
S1 Ep. 14 - The Butterfly Dance Show
It's almost time for the "Butterfly Dance Show," but Sophia's butterfly costume isn't finished! Team Umizoomi must complete the costume and get it to Sophia before the curtain goes up!