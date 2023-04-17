Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 16
G | Kids

A storm has left the playground's sandbox, swings, slide & bouncy bridge in disarray! Until everything gets fixed, the park will remain closed! It's a big job, but no job is too big for Team Umizoomi!

Episodes
23 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Playground Heroes

23 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - The Elephant Sprinkler

Kayla's fun at the water playground comes to an abrupt end when the elephant water sprinkler stops working! To help Kayla, Team Umizoomi needs to know how water gets to Umi City.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - The Butterfly Dance Show

It's almost time for the "Butterfly Dance Show," but Sophia's butterfly costume isn't finished! Team Umizoomi must complete the costume and get it to Sophia before the curtain goes up!

23 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - The Wild West Toy Train Show

Right before "The Wild West Toy Train Show", a big gust of wind blows Ethan's ticket out of his hands! It's up to Team Umizoomi to use their Mighty Math Powers to help get his ticket back!

23 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - The Dinosaur Museum Mishap

There's only one thing that scares the dinosaurs at the dinosaur museum - the sound of thunder! So when a big storm frightens them away, it's up to Team Umizoomi to find them.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - The Milk Out

UmiCity is out of milk! The farmer is sick in bed and can't get any milk to the kids in the city. Team Umizoomi step up and become farmers for the day and make sure milk gets delivered.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Subway Heroes

It's Daniel's birthday party but he has a big problem! The party is about to start but his Dad is stuck on a broken subway train with the cake! Daniel calls on Team Umizoomi for help.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Super Trip To The Supermarket

It's snack time and Samantha's baby brother doesn’t have his favorite snack! Team Umizoomi explores the supermarket to track down the missing snack foods ingredients.

Season 1