Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 16

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Playground Heroes
A storm has left the playground's sandbox, swings, slide and bouncy bridge in disarray! Until everything gets fixed, the park will remain closed! It's a big job, but no job is too big for Team Umizoomi!
S1 Ep. 15 - The Elephant Sprinkler
Kayla's fun at the water playground comes to an abrupt end when the elephant water sprinkler stops working! To help Kayla, Team Umizoomi needs to know how water gets to Umi City.
S1 Ep. 14 - The Butterfly Dance Show
It's almost time for the "Butterfly Dance Show," but Sophia's butterfly costume isn't finished! Team Umizoomi must complete the costume and get it to Sophia before the curtain goes up!
S1 Ep. 13 - The Wild West Toy Train Show
Right before "The Wild West Toy Train Show", a big gust of wind blows Ethan's ticket out of his hands! It's up to Team Umizoomi to use their Mighty Math Powers to help get his ticket back!
S1 Ep. 12 - The Ice Cream Truck
Geo is meeting his friend Dylan so they can get some ice cream - but the ice cream truck is missing! Geo meets up with Milli and Bot, and they set out to find the missing truck.
S1 Ep. 11 - Ready For Take Off
Team Umizoomi gets a call from Andy, who is at the Umi City Airport. The plane can't take off because it needs fuel and there's too much snow on the runway.
S1 Ep. 10 - Special Delivery
Olly realises he forgot to put stamps on a package he sent to his Grandma. Team Umizoomi zooms behind the scenes of the post office, and into the mail system to catch up to the errant package.