Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 14

Episodes
S1 Ep. 14 - The Butterfly Dance Show
It's almost time for the "Butterfly Dance Show," but Sophia's butterfly costume isn't finished! Team Umizoomi must complete the costume and get it to Sophia before the curtain goes up!
S1 Ep. 13 - The Wild West Toy Train Show
Right before "The Wild West Toy Train Show", a big gust of wind blows Ethan's ticket out of his hands! It's up to Team Umizoomi to use their Mighty Math Powers to help get his ticket back!
S1 Ep. 12 - The Ice Cream Truck
Geo is meeting his friend Dylan so they can get some ice cream - but the ice cream truck is missing! Geo meets up with Milli and Bot, and they set out to find the missing truck.
S1 Ep. 11 - Ready For Take Off
Team Umizoomi gets a call from Andy, who is at the Umi City Airport. The plane can't take off because it needs fuel and there's too much snow on the runway.
S1 Ep. 10 - Special Delivery
Olly realises he forgot to put stamps on a package he sent to his Grandma. Team Umizoomi zooms behind the scenes of the post office, and into the mail system to catch up to the errant package.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Rolling Toy Parade
Just as the Rolling Toy Parade is about to begin, Nick's lion toy tumbles down a hill! Team Umizoomi must use Mighty Math Powers to find the scattered pieces and fix the toy in time for the parade.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Dinosaur Museum Mishap
There's only one thing that scares the dinosaurs at the dinosaur museum - the sound of thunder! So when a big storm frightens them away, it's up to Team Umizoomi to find them.