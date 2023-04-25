Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 12

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - The Ice Cream Truck
Geo is meeting his friend Dylan so they can get some ice cream - but the ice cream truck is missing! Geo meets up with Milli and Bot, and they set out to find the missing truck.
S1 Ep. 11 - Ready For Take Off
Team Umizoomi gets a call from Andy, who is at the Umi City Airport. The plane can't take off because it needs fuel and there's too much snow on the runway.
S1 Ep. 10 - Special Delivery
Olly realises he forgot to put stamps on a package he sent to his Grandma. Team Umizoomi zooms behind the scenes of the post office, and into the mail system to catch up to the errant package.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Rolling Toy Parade
Just as the Rolling Toy Parade is about to begin, Nick's lion toy tumbles down a hill! Team Umizoomi must use Mighty Math Powers to find the scattered pieces and fix the toy in time for the parade.
S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers
It's Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It's Santa Claus! Santa's Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa's Workshop and fast!
S1 Ep. 19 - The Big Boat Race
Today is the Umi City Toy Boat Race but just as the race begins, Sonya's boat sails out of control and falls apart! She calls on Team Umizoomi to rescue the boat and help it win the race!
S1 Ep. 18 - Favorite Things Show
Milli visits her friend Emily's class for Favourite Things Day! Emily can't wait to show the shells she found at the beach, but when she opens her treasure box, they're gone!