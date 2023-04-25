Team Umizoomi

Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Team Umizoomi gets a call from Andy, who is at the Umi City Airport. The plane can't take off because it needs fuel and there's too much snow on the runway.

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - The Ice Cream Truck

Geo is meeting his friend Dylan so they can get some ice cream - but the ice cream truck is missing! Geo meets up with Milli and Bot, and they set out to find the missing truck.

S1 Ep. 11 - Ready For Take Off

S1 Ep. 10 - Special Delivery

Olly realises he forgot to put stamps on a package he sent to his Grandma. Team Umizoomi zooms behind the scenes of the post office, and into the mail system to catch up to the errant package.

S1 Ep. 9 - The Rolling Toy Parade

Just as the Rolling Toy Parade is about to begin, Nick's lion toy tumbles down a hill! Team Umizoomi must use Mighty Math Powers to find the scattered pieces and fix the toy in time for the parade.

S1 Ep. 20 - Santa's Little Fixers

It's Christmas Eve and someone is calling in on the Umi Alarm from far away...It's Santa Claus! Santa's Toy-Making Machine is broken. The team must get to Santa's Workshop and fast!

S1 Ep. 19 - The Big Boat Race

Today is the Umi City Toy Boat Race but just as the race begins, Sonya's boat sails out of control and falls apart! She calls on Team Umizoomi to rescue the boat and help it win the race!

S1 Ep. 18 - Favorite Things Show

Milli visits her friend Emily's class for Favourite Things Day! Emily can't wait to show the shells she found at the beach, but when she opens her treasure box, they're gone!

S1 Ep. 17 - To The Library

Olivia is sleeping over at her Grandpa's house but she forgot her favourite bedtime story. Luckily, Team Umizoomi knows a place where you can get any book you need - The Library!

Season 1