Team Umizoomi - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - Special Delivery
Olly realises he forgot to put stamps on a package he sent to his Grandma. Team Umizoomi zooms behind the scenes of the post office, and into the mail system to catch up to the errant package.
S1 Ep. 9 - The Rolling Toy Parade
Just as the Rolling Toy Parade is about to begin, Nick's lion toy tumbles down a hill! Team Umizoomi must use Mighty Math Powers to find the scattered pieces and fix the toy in time for the parade.
S1 Ep. 8 - The Dinosaur Museum Mishap
There's only one thing that scares the dinosaurs at the dinosaur museum - the sound of thunder! So when a big storm frightens them away, it's up to Team Umizoomi to find them.
S1 Ep. 7 - The Milk Out
UmiCity is out of milk! The farmer is sick in bed and can't get any milk to the kids in the city. Team Umizoomi step up and become farmers for the day and make sure milk gets delivered.
S1 Ep. 6 - Subway Heroes
It's Daniel's birthday party but he has a big problem! The party is about to start but his Dad is stuck on a broken subway train with the cake! Daniel calls on Team Umizoomi for help.
S1 Ep. 5 - Super Trip To The Supermarket
It's snack time and Samantha's baby brother doesn’t have his favorite snack! Team Umizoomi explores the supermarket to track down the missing snack foods ingredients.
S1 Ep. 4 - Picnic
Team Umizoomi is going to meet Anna for a picnic, when suddenly the Umi Alarm sounds. Anna can't find her thermos or lunchbox! The team must find the missing items and save the picnic!