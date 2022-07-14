The Tatts Finke Desert Race, an off-road, multi-terrain two-day race for bikes, cars, buggies and quad bikes through desert country from Alice Springs and in Australia's Northern Territory and travels through one of the most remote stretches of land on Earth, along the old 'Ghan Railway Route' to end up crossing the Finke River just north of Aputula (previously known as Finke township) about 229 kilometres away.

The race is held each year on the Queen's Birthday long weekend in June. "Finke", as it is commonly known, is a true test of man and machine, one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Northern Territory and one of the toughest off-road courses in the world.

The Event's most famous competitor is undoubtedly New South Welshman Toby Price, as a 6-time winner of the event on a Motorbike.

In 2019 – after he broke his wrist before winning Dakar earlier in the year, Toby Price is now solely focused on a breakthrough, first ever win of the event in the 4-wheel (car) category.

Contenders in Bikes include local-hero David Walsh, Jacob Smith and Jack Simpson - all chasing their first Finke event wins.

The Car Field includes multiple and reigning champion Shannon Rentsch, with rivals Beau Robinson, Price and Jack Rhodes all chasing wins.

For most of the 900 competitors however, the Finke Desert Race is an event with a single goal in mind - to finish and complete the race within the time cut-off.

This race is brutal, uncompromising yet it reveals many amazing stories of motivation and inspiration...

