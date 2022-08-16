Talking Rugby With Matt Burke is the first 10 Speaks podcast from the 10 Sports team.

As we build up to the Rugby world cup, Wallabies great Matt Burke will be talking to a few legends of the game that know a thing or two about how to win on the world stage.

Then as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan we'll be having exclusive chats with current players and coaching staff to give you an understanding of the Wallabies mindset during the Tournament

Fun, light hearted and entertaining, but with some solid serious Rugby discussion as well.

