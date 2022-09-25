T.U.F.F. Puppy

T.U.F.F Puppy - S1 Ep. 2
Air Date: Mon 26 Sep 2022Expires: in 13 days

After spending time in prison, Snaptrap convinces the T.U.F.F. agents that he wants to shed his acts of villainy. But Kitty remains unconvinced. // Dudley is determined to give Kitty the best birthday of her life.

Season 1

About the Show

Dudley Puppy joins the Turbo Undercover Fighting Force (T.U.F.F.) to help defeat the evil agents of the Diabolical Order Of Mayhem (D.O.O.M.), run by the wicked Verminious Snaptrap. With the help of the Chief, Kitty Katswell, and the gadget guru Keswick, Dudley does his best to fight his natural puppy urges and keep Petropolis safe.