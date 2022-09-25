Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
T.U.F.F Puppy - S1 Ep. 2
Air Date: Mon 26 Sep 2022Expires: in 13 days
After spending time in prison, Snaptrap convinces the T.U.F.F. agents that he wants to shed his acts of villainy. But Kitty remains unconvinced. // Dudley is determined to give Kitty the best birthday of her life.
Episodes Curation
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Dudley Puppy joins the Turbo Undercover Fighting Force (T.U.F.F.) to help defeat the evil agents of the Diabolical Order Of Mayhem (D.O.O.M.), run by the wicked Verminious Snaptrap. With the help of the Chief, Kitty Katswell, and the gadget guru Keswick, Dudley does his best to fight his natural puppy urges and keep Petropolis safe.