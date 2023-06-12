Swamp Pawn

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Swamp Pawn - S3 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

A new crawfish season is underway, but when Rick's clients start leaving the business, it could sink his operation.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 3

About the Show

A docuseries that follows Rick Phillips, the proprietor of Phillips Seafood in Bayou Pigeon, Lousiana. Others featured on the show include legendary gator hunter Chachie Boy and father-son fishing duo Coy and Shorty.