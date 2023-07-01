Survivor US - S43 Ep. 8

Season 41
S43 Ep. 1
18 new castaways come together to form their own society and begin their adventure for 1 million dollars and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR.
S43 Ep. 2
An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters.
S43 Ep. 3
The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote.
S43 Ep. 4
One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week's immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council. Also, one castaway's paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall.
S43 Ep. 6
The game intensifies when the tribes meet each other at the same camp. Castaways must scramble and strategise before tribal council to avoid being the sixth person voted out.
S43 Ep. 7
In a game where knowledge is power, one castaway risks sharing their 'knowledge' with a few too many people. Another castaway tries to recover after a complete blindside at tribal council.
S43 Ep. 8
It is day 16 and castaways are getting to know their new tribe post merge. Also, hunger pangs are starting to take a toll and castaways must decide who will strike a deal with Jeff Probst to earn rice for their tribe.
S43 Ep. 9
In a shocking double tribal council, two castaways are blindsided. A revenge plan begins to brew around camp after several castaways were left out of the last tribal council vote.
S43 Ep. 10
The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that will earn them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home. One castaway will have to build their house of cards high enough to win immunity.
S43 Ep. 11
As the tide rises and falls, castaways hold their breath to find out who will win the immunity challenge. Also, one castaway will spy something hidden in plain sight.
S43 Ep. 12
The remaining six castaways must get the ball rolling to win the reward challenge and earn a sweet treat. Castaways will need to hang in there during the immunity challenge to secure their spot in the final five.