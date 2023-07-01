Survivor US

Survivor US - S42 Ep. 8
PG | Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Jul 2023

One castaway will be the last standing in the fight for immunity, earning themselves a spot in the final eight.

Episodes
Season 41

image-placeholder
85 mins

S42 Ep. 1

Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 2

An unlikely friendship forms when two castaways bond over their differences. Also, the beware immunity idol returns, forcing castaways to consider all options before entering this unknown territory.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 3

One tribe attempts to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council. A castaway goes on a journey and must make a decision that could change their game.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 4

One castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribemates against one another.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 5

It's day 10, and patience is running thin for some of the tribe members. Also, immunity is on the line, and one tribe gets tied up.

image-placeholder
85 mins

S42 Ep. 6

Castaways drop their buffs and rearrange tribes before an intense immunity challenge. Also, one castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 7

Castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days' worth of rice for their tribe.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 8

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 9

One castaway will land a win in the reward challenge, earning a chance to nurture social bonds during a pivotal moment in the game.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 10

One castaway will be the first to drop out of the immunity challenge leaving their fate up to a game of 'Do or Die' chance.

image-placeholder
43 mins

S42 Ep. 11

Only six castaways remain, and one will be on the wrong side of the vote. Also, one castaway climbs the stairway to victory and wins immunity at tribal council.

image-placeholder
128 mins

S42 Ep. 12

After a grueling, accelerated 26-day season filled with new twists and advantages, castaways skillfully navigate their way to the final three, with one crowned the Sole Survivor, on the two-hour season finale, followed by the Reunion Show hosted by Jeff Probst.

Season 42