Survivor US - S42 Ep. 11

S42 Ep. 2
An unlikely friendship forms when two castaways bond over their differences. Also, the beware immunity idol returns, forcing castaways to consider all options before entering this unknown territory.
S42 Ep. 3
One tribe attempts to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council. A castaway goes on a journey and must make a decision that could change their game.
S42 Ep. 4
One castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribemates against one another.
S42 Ep. 5
It's day 10, and patience is running thin for some of the tribe members. Also, immunity is on the line, and one tribe gets tied up.
S42 Ep. 6
Castaways drop their buffs and rearrange tribes before an intense immunity challenge. Also, one castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game.
S42 Ep. 7
Castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days' worth of rice for their tribe.
S42 Ep. 8
One castaway will be the last standing in the fight for immunity, earning themselves a spot in the final eight.
S42 Ep. 9
One castaway will land a win in the reward challenge, earning a chance to nurture social bonds during a pivotal moment in the game.
S42 Ep. 10
One castaway will be the first to drop out of the immunity challenge leaving their fate up to a game of 'Do or Die' chance.
S42 Ep. 11
Only six castaways remain, and one will be on the wrong side of the vote. Also, one castaway climbs the stairway to victory and wins immunity at tribal council.