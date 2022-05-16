Survivor US

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Survivor US - S41 Ep. 11
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 17 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

Another big twist threatens to send someone home. Castaways must decide whether to vote out the big threat or keep playing the game with people they trust.

Episodes
Meet The SurvivorsHave Your SayArticles
More

Season 41

Advertisement
image-placeholder45 mins

S41 Ep. 1 Part 1

Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Episode 1 Part 1.

image-placeholder42 mins

S41 Ep. 1 Part 2

Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Episode 1 Part 2.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 2

Immunity challenges get interesting when a new idol is introduced that has a special twist.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 3

Castaways stumble upon a sneaky advantage that comes at a great risk.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 4

Two castaways strategise a risky move during the immunity challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 5

Ua, the tribe of only three castaways, competes to win the immunity challenge to save them from becoming a tribe of two.

image-placeholder42 mins

S41 Ep. 6

Now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances are tested. There's a new twist when it comes to the merge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 7

Castaways compete in their first individual immunity challenge in the game.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 8

The castaways must work to make amends after betrayals. An interesting turn of events takes place at the reward challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 9

A castaway is singled out for a dishonest game. Immunity and reward are on the line.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 10

After a grueling season with no food, a warm meal is up for grabs at the reward challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 11

Another big twist threatens to send someone home. Castaways must decide whether to vote out the big threat or keep playing the game with people they trust.

image-placeholder43 mins

S41 Ep. 12

Castaways need to alter their plans after the winner of the immunity challenge throws a wrench in their next big move.

image-placeholder39 mins

S41 Ep. 13

After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain.

image-placeholder90 mins

S41 Ep. 14

The final four must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.

Season 41