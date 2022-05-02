Survivor US - S38 Ep. 13

Survivor: Blood Vs Water
S38 Ep. 1
Castaways hover on the 'Edge of Extinction' in an all new twist, and four returning players attempt to bond with their new tribemates.
S38 Ep. 2
The first castaway is stranded all alone on Edge of Extinction. Also, first time players bond together in an attempt to get a returnee out of the game.
S38 Ep. 4
Castaways drop their buffs and switch things up, and Edge of Extinction heats up when an eliminated castaway has to face people they blindsided.
S38 Ep. 7
Alliances are tested after a highly anticipated merge between tribes. One castaway wins the first individual immunity challenge of the season.
S38 Ep. 9
Tribal council heats up, and castaways strategise until moments before the vote. Concentration is key at a classic immunity challenge.
S38 Ep. 10
Two tribal councils in one hour. A surprise advantage may pay off for one castaway's game.
S38 Ep. 13
Spirits are lifted when castaways living on the edge read letters they wrote to themselves. The final seven castaways battle for immunity during a tough puzzle challenge.