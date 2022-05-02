Survivor US

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Survivor US - S38 Ep. 10
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 3 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

Two tribal councils in one hour. A surprise advantage may pay off for one castaway's game.

Episodes
Meet The SurvivorsHave Your SayArticles
More

Survivor: Blood Vs Water

Advertisement
image-placeholder44 mins

S38 Ep. 1

Castaways hover on the 'Edge of Extinction' in an all new twist, and four returning players attempt to bond with their new tribemates.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 2

The first castaway is stranded all alone on Edge of Extinction. Also, first time players bond together in an attempt to get a returnee out of the game.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 3

Teamwork is the key to success in an all-new immunity challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 4

Castaways drop their buffs and switch things up, and Edge of Extinction heats up when an eliminated castaway has to face people they blindsided.

image-placeholder44 mins

S38 Ep. 5

The castaways' mental toughness is tested on the Edge of Extinction.

image-placeholder44 mins

S38 Ep. 6

Targets begin switching from one castaway to another when weaknesses are exposed.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 7

Alliances are tested after a highly anticipated merge between tribes. One castaway wins the first individual immunity challenge of the season.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 8

The puppet master tries to pull the strings on other castaways.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 9

Tribal council heats up, and castaways strategise until moments before the vote. Concentration is key at a classic immunity challenge.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 10

Two tribal councils in one hour. A surprise advantage may pay off for one castaway's game.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 11

Alliances start to crumble. One castaway comes out on top after a crucial immunity win.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 12

One castaway gets caught rummaging through someone's bag. Family members pay a visit.

image-placeholder43 mins

S38 Ep. 13

Spirits are lifted when castaways living on the edge read letters they wrote to themselves. The final seven castaways battle for immunity during a tough puzzle challenge.

image-placeholder56 mins

S38 Ep. 14

One castaway is crowned the Sole Survivor.

image-placeholder77 mins

S38 Ep. 15

The castaways reunite to talk about their experiences.

Season 38: Edge Of Extinction