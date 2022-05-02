Survivor US

Survivor US - S38 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 3 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

Castaways hover on the 'Edge of Extinction' in an all new twist, and four returning players attempt to bond with their new tribemates.

Survivor: Blood Vs Water

S38 Ep. 1

S38 Ep. 1

S38 Ep. 2

S38 Ep. 2

The first castaway is stranded all alone on Edge of Extinction. Also, first time players bond together in an attempt to get a returnee out of the game.

S38 Ep. 3

S38 Ep. 3

Teamwork is the key to success in an all-new immunity challenge.

S38 Ep. 4

S38 Ep. 4

Castaways drop their buffs and switch things up, and Edge of Extinction heats up when an eliminated castaway has to face people they blindsided.

S38 Ep. 5

S38 Ep. 5

The castaways' mental toughness is tested on the Edge of Extinction.

S38 Ep. 6

S38 Ep. 6

Targets begin switching from one castaway to another when weaknesses are exposed.

S38 Ep. 7

S38 Ep. 7

Alliances are tested after a highly anticipated merge between tribes. One castaway wins the first individual immunity challenge of the season.

S38 Ep. 8

S38 Ep. 8

The puppet master tries to pull the strings on other castaways.

S38 Ep. 9

S38 Ep. 9

Tribal council heats up, and castaways strategise until moments before the vote. Concentration is key at a classic immunity challenge.

S38 Ep. 10

S38 Ep. 10

Two tribal councils in one hour. A surprise advantage may pay off for one castaway's game.

S38 Ep. 11

S38 Ep. 11

Alliances start to crumble. One castaway comes out on top after a crucial immunity win.

S38 Ep. 12

S38 Ep. 12

One castaway gets caught rummaging through someone's bag. Family members pay a visit.

S38 Ep. 13

S38 Ep. 13

Spirits are lifted when castaways living on the edge read letters they wrote to themselves. The final seven castaways battle for immunity during a tough puzzle challenge.

S38 Ep. 14

S38 Ep. 14

One castaway is crowned the Sole Survivor.

S38 Ep. 15

S38 Ep. 15

The castaways reunite to talk about their experiences.

Season 38: Edge Of Extinction