Survivor US - S36 Ep. 6

Survivor: Ghost Island
S36 Ep. 2
One castaway will be the first to visit Ghost Island, and panic sets in at the first tribal council of the season.
S36 Ep. 3
A surprising tribe swap shakes up the game and one castaway sets their sights on one of their own.
S36 Ep. 4
Castaways get physical during a classic water challenge, and a pair of castaways on the outs try to shake things up.
S36 Ep. 6
Two tribes become three leaving many unhappy with the switch. A blind immunity challenge reveals weaknesses and an undeserving player goes home.
S36 Ep. 7
Feeling cursed, a tribe burns their flag. The castaways fight for a tasty reward and two castaways look to ensure their life in the game by hunting for idols.
S36 Ep. 11
Two people will be voted out in an all new surprise twist. Also, one player works hard to deceive his tribemates into thinking he has an idol.
S36 Ep. 12
Two castaways find themselves as the swing votes after an emotional Reward Challenge creates a rift in the majority alliance.
S36 Ep. 13
After a tough immunity challenge, a castaway earns a 1 in 6 chance at the 1 million dollars prize.
S36 Ep. 14
Castaways try to navigate their way to immunity when facing the biggest maze in the history for the game.