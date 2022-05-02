Survivor US

Survivor US - S36 Ep. 10
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 3 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

A determined castaway goes on a mission to break up a power alliance.

Episodes
Survivor: Ghost Island

image-placeholder48 mins

S36 Ep. 1

A group of new Survivors attempt to 'reverse the curse' of bad past game decisions.

image-placeholder41 mins

S36 Ep. 2

One castaway will be the first to visit Ghost Island, and panic sets in at the first tribal council of the season.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 3

A surprising tribe swap shakes up the game and one castaway sets their sights on one of their own.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 4

Castaways get physical during a classic water challenge, and a pair of castaways on the outs try to shake things up.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 5

One castaway attempts to rekindle relationships after duping their tribe.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 6

Two tribes become three leaving many unhappy with the switch. A blind immunity challenge reveals weaknesses and an undeserving player goes home.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 7

Feeling cursed, a tribe burns their flag. The castaways fight for a tasty reward and two castaways look to ensure their life in the game by hunting for idols.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 8

The merge threatens to increase the tension between two ongoing rivals.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 9

A classic Survivor eating challenge is back, and individual immunity is on the line.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 10

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 11

Two people will be voted out in an all new surprise twist. Also, one player works hard to deceive his tribemates into thinking he has an idol.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 12

Two castaways find themselves as the swing votes after an emotional Reward Challenge creates a rift in the majority alliance.

image-placeholder43 mins

S36 Ep. 13

After a tough immunity challenge, a castaway earns a 1 in 6 chance at the 1 million dollars prize.

image-placeholder58 mins

S36 Ep. 14

Castaways try to navigate their way to immunity when facing the biggest maze in the history for the game.

image-placeholder70 mins

S36 Ep. 15

Host Jeff Probst reunites the castaways at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles to discuss the season.

Season 36: Ghost Island